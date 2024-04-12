Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $122.62

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.62 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 129.55 ($1.64). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.62), with a volume of 1,218,621 shares traded.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.28) target price on shares of Eurocell in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Eurocell

Eurocell Price Performance

Eurocell Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,422.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.06%. Eurocell’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Eurocell

In related news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 54,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £65,870.40 ($83,369.70). In other Eurocell news, insider Alison Littley bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £1,625 ($2,056.70). Also, insider Iraj Amiri bought 54,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £65,870.40 ($83,369.70). 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eurocell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.