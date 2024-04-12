Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.86

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.86 and traded as high as C$7.45. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.37, with a volume of 193,128 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Leede Jones Gable lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Extendicare Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 36.03%. Analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.3856691 earnings per share for the current year.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

