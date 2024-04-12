FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,170.51

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,170.51 ($14.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($15.69). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,222 ($15.47), with a volume of 46,146 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,241.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,170.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £343.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,133.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70.

In related news, insider Ryan Preston purchased 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($15.19) per share, with a total value of £20,820 ($26,351.09). 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

