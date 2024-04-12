Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $420.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $413.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $272.70 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.