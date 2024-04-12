Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,501 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 79,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 350,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 113,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 274,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

