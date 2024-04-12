Financial Survey: Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) and Its Competitors

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Verde Clean Fuels and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verde Clean Fuels
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Verde Clean Fuels Competitors
|407
|938
|1395
|42
|2.39
Risk and Volatility
Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ peers have a beta of -100.42, meaning that their average share price is 10,142% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verde Clean Fuels
|N/A
|-$2.74 million
|-8.89
|Verde Clean Fuels Competitors
|$6.75 billion
|$14.67 million
|5.65
Verde Clean Fuels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verde Clean Fuels
|N/A
|-8.59%
|-7.17%
|Verde Clean Fuels Competitors
|5.57%
|-377.79%
|-1.82%
Summary
Verde Clean Fuels peers beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Verde Clean Fuels
Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
