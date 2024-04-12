First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 588,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,879 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after buying an additional 2,276,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,883,000 after buying an additional 1,321,075 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in First Horizon by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after buying an additional 5,158,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Horizon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,023,000 after buying an additional 7,682,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.