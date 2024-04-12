FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $164.79

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.79 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 176.60 ($2.24). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 174.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 755,931 shares traded.

FirstGroup Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,725.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86.

Insider Transactions at FirstGroup

In related news, insider David Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £182,000 ($230,350.59). Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

