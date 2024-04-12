FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $164.79

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.79 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 176.60 ($2.24). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 174.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 755,931 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8,725.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.79.

In other FirstGroup news, insider David Martin bought 100,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($230,350.59). 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

