Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Forafric Global Price Performance

AFRIW stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

