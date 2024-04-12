Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Forafric Global Price Performance
AFRIW stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.60.
About Forafric Global
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forafric Global
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.