Fortress Biotech, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($6.67) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.67) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fortress Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

