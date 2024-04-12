Foundation Wealth Management LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.61.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $159.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average is $139.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

