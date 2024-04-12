Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $524.91

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 524.91 ($6.64) and traded as high as GBX 589.50 ($7.46). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 578.50 ($7.32), with a volume of 805,054 shares trading hands.

Fresnillo Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 483.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 524.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,314.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

