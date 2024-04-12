FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after buying an additional 279,688 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

