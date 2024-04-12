Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Gaia has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 1,087.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.