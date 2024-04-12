Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.84

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.75. Gaia shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 13,110 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
