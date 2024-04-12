Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

