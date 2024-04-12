GCP Infrastructure Investment (LON:GCP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.26

GCP Infrastructure Investment (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.26 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.91). GCP Infrastructure Investment shares last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 1,376,629 shares trading hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £611.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,350.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 262.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.26.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. GCP Infrastructure Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23,333.33%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investment

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

