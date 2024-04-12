Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.69. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 226,300 shares.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital cut their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXE

Gear Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$183.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1200717 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Gear Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company focused operations on Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.