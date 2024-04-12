Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $304.41

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $304.41 and traded as low as $294.75. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $298.16, with a volume of 766 shares.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.71 and a 200-day moving average of $304.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.01.
Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
