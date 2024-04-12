Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after buying an additional 3,732,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 143,540 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,014,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after buying an additional 233,459 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 94.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 106,269 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

