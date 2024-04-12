Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,551 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 30,088 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 226,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 59,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

