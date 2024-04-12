Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $290.27

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.27 ($3.67) and traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.10). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.16), with a volume of 74,478 shares trading hands.

Good Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 290.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £45.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,470.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Good Energy Group

In other news, insider Will Whitehorn bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £7,350 ($9,302.62). In related news, insider Will Whitehorn purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £7,350 ($9,302.62). Also, insider Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges purchased 3,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £9,864.40 ($12,485.00). Insiders acquired a total of 11,640 shares of company stock worth $2,956,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

