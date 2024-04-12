Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 121.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,260 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Greif were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Greif by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Greif by 2.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the purchase, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,555.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,352 and have sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. Greif’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

