Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 2,621 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $21,569,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 44,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $195.24 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $126.83 and a one year high of $200.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day moving average of $167.36. The company has a market capitalization of $562.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

