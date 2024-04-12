Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.09

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.09 and traded as low as $7.95. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 3,327 shares changing hands.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gyrodyne news, Director Paul L. Lamb sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $34,900.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC ( NASDAQ:GYRO Free Report ) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.28% of Gyrodyne worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

