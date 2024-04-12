Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.09

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.09 and traded as low as $7.95. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 3,327 shares changing hands.
Gyrodyne Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Gyrodyne news, Director Paul L. Lamb sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $34,900.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gyrodyne Company Profile
Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.
