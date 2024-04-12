Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.41

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.41 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 49.59 ($0.63). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 48.95 ($0.62), with a volume of 4,416 shares traded.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

Hansard Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The firm has a market cap of £66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.41.

Hansard Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.