Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $131.46

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.46 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 132.50 ($1.68). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 59,175 shares.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Harworth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The company has a market cap of £428.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,104.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 1.02 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 833.33%.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.