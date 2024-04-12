HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAPT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $326.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

