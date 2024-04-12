Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,155,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,943.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,686 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE HR opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.