Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 425 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $195.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.83 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a market cap of $562.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.36%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

