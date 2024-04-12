HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after acquiring an additional 869,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

