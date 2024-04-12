HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.69

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.69 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 124.16 ($1.57). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.58), with a volume of 2,317,910 shares trading hands.
HICL Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.69.
HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.
About HICL Infrastructure
HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.
