High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.62

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.62 and traded as high as C$13.25. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 5,586 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their target price on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$404.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.62.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of C$322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$321.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7332474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

