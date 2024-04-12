Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HIMS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $173,209.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $173,209.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 673,335 shares of company stock worth $8,452,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 58.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

