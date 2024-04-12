Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Humana were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $316.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.54 and a 200-day moving average of $431.10. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.23 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUM

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.