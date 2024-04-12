IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.36

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.36 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.90 ($0.14). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 10.83 ($0.14), with a volume of 459,930 shares traded.

IGas Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.30 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.36.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

