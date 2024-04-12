ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.20. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 11,974 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $39.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 33.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.
