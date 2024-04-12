ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.20. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 11,974 shares.

ImmuCell Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $39.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 33.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmuCell Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

