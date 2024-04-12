Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.38.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,661,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,661,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,872.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,463 shares of company stock worth $12,613,330. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 2.05. Impinj has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $142.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

