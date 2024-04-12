Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $685.09

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 685.09 ($8.67) and traded as high as GBX 732.50 ($9.27). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 718 ($9.09), with a volume of 1,338,778 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,085 ($13.73) to GBX 1,040 ($13.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.29) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 679.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 685.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,104.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 24.30 ($0.31) dividend. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,230.77%.

In other Inchcape news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($56,435.89). Also, insider Duncan Tait purchased 9,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 622 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £59,649.80 ($75,496.52). Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

