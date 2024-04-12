Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,593.76

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,593.76 ($20.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,665 ($21.07). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,632 ($20.66), with a volume of 158,315 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,593.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,456.86. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.05.

In other news, insider Mark Crossley sold 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.47), for a total value of £170,577.33 ($215,893.34). Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

