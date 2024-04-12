Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $769.57

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 769.57 ($9.74) and traded as high as GBX 823.80 ($10.43). Informa shares last traded at GBX 814.60 ($10.31), with a volume of 1,792,431 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.67) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.34) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 865.33 ($10.95).

The stock has a market cap of £11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,258.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 814.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 769.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. Informa’s payout ratio is currently 7,200.00%.

In other Informa news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £474,550.40 ($600,620.68). In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.40), for a total value of £348,132.65 ($440,618.47). 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

