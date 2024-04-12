Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares changing hands.
Input Capital Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of 40.00.
About Input Capital
Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Input Capital
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.