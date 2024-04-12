Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Purchases 2,013 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey purchased 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £9,984.48 ($12,636.98).

On Monday, March 25th, Trevor Carvey acquired 9,000 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £45,360 ($57,410.45).

Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 490.50 ($6.21) on Friday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 428.32 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 533 ($6.75). The company has a market capitalization of £769.99 million, a P/E ratio of 521.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 498.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 473.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,978.72%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 635 ($8.04) to GBX 695 ($8.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. It offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property business lines; director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability; and aviation, contingency, energy, engineering and construction, environmental, marine, renewables, political violence and terrorism, specie and fine art, war, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

