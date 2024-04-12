Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Buys 289 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Flavell acquired 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £999.94 ($1,265.59).

Get FDM Group alerts:

Sheila Flavell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sheila Flavell purchased 230 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £998.20 ($1,263.38).

FDM Group Stock Down 0.7 %

FDM opened at GBX 343.50 ($4.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 313.75 ($3.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 732 ($9.26). The company has a market capitalization of £376.58 million, a PE ratio of 928.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 386.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 420.50.

FDM Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,729.73%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDM Group

About FDM Group

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.