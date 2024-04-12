Insider Selling: Zinnwald Lithium Plc (LON:ZNWD) Insider Sells 337,792 Shares of Stock

Zinnwald Lithium Plc (LON:ZNWD – Get Free Report) insider Cherif Rifaat sold 337,792 shares of Zinnwald Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £20,267.52 ($25,651.84).

Get Zinnwald Lithium alerts:

Cherif Rifaat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Cherif Rifaat acquired 337,792 shares of Zinnwald Lithium stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £20,267.52 ($25,651.84).

Zinnwald Lithium Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZNWD opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.00 and a beta of 0.89. Zinnwald Lithium Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 49.79 and a current ratio of 9.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.23.

Zinnwald Lithium Company Profile

Zinnwald Lithium Plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany. The company's flagship project is the Zinnwald Lithium project covering an area of 256.5 hectare located in southeast Germany. The company was formerly known as Erris Resources Plc and changed its name to Zinnwald Lithium Plc in October 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zinnwald Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinnwald Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.