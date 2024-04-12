International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $13.81 Million in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,805,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $138,509,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 41.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $1,584,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,007.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $62,296,500. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian



Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

