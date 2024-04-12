International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 265,852 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 132.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 265,852 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $18,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.0 %

DAL stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

