International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

