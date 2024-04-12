Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JKHY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $170.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.87. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

